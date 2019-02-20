Robert Joseph Beckwith passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 in the Integris Bass Hospital, Enid, OK. Robert was the son of Edmund and Marian Beckwith, grandson of Bernice and Bob Roberts, and great-grandson of October and Mary Pearson.
Rosary will be recited Wednesday, February 20, at 12 Noon in the Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, followed by graveside rites at 1:00PM at the Pawhuska City Cemetery. Father Sean Donovan will officiate.
Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
McCartney's Johnson Funeral Home
223 East Sixth
Pawhuska, OK 74056
918-287-2297
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Feb. 20 to Mar. 19, 2019