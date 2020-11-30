Robert Lawrence Francis

Enid - Graveside services for Robert Lawrence, Larry, Francis 76, Enid, Oklahoma will be held Thursday December 3rd, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery Bartlesville Oklahoma under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. He passed away Friday November 13th, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas.

Robert Lawrence (Larry) Francis was born July 10, 1944 in Phoenix, Arizona to June Loretta Beck Francis (Mayhue) and Charles Logan Francis.

He started school in Borger Texas in 1950 and then moved to Bartlesville Oklahoma and attended 3rd grade at Highland Park Elementary School in 1952. Larry earned his Eagle scout in 1958. He attended Central middle school and graduated from College High School in 1962. He entered Oklahoma State University in the fall of 1962 and pledged Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He was named Outstanding Delt in 1966. Larry graduated OSU in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Home Economics with a major in Hotel and Restaurant Management. He worked for the Holiday Inn in Bartlesville the summer of 1966. Larry enlisted in the Navy September 1966 and received the commission as Ensign. He was assigned to Guantanamo Naval Base Cuba in charge of the Bachelor officer's quarters. He helped to design and supervise the building of the new BBQ on the base and had charge of purchasing of equipment and furnishings. He served all his time at Gitmo. He became Lt. J.G. of the Navy, October 1968. Larry received an honorable discharge from the Navy October 1969. He then went to work for the Holiday Inn in Memphis Tennessee as an instructor for its innkeeper school. Larry married Cynthia Shobe Richards January 24th, 1970. He had an instant family with Cynthia's daughters Shawn and Jeanie. JJ joined the family December 17, 1971.

He resigned in June of 1972 to become assistant manager of the Holiday Inn in Bartlesville OK. In August of 1972 he was promoted to Innkeeper. He was promoted again in 1973 to Vice President of the Board. Larry started taking computer classes at Tulsa Community College in January of 1980 and finished with a 4.0. In May of 1980 he resigned from Holiday Inn and started working at TRW Reda pump as a computer Analyst. He was promoted to Sr Applications Specialist in February 1981. Larry and the family moved to Singapore where he was tasked with setting up their new computer system. He retired from Schulmberguer after his return home from Singapore. Larry and Cynthia attended First united Methodist church in Bartlesville and were active in the family campers. Larry volunteered as an usher for worship services and he and Cynthia were also very active in their Sunday School class. They were devoted supporters of the Tuesday House that had been established by the church. They spent time traveling in their trailer. They loved hosting family gatherings at their home where there was always room for all. One of their favorite activities was eating out with their Friday night dinner group. Cynthia passed January 15, 2009. Larry met and married Esther Leachman Sept. 5th, 2011. Larry enjoyed his retirement with his wife Esther. Where he gained a sister n law Kathy and her husband Steve Flowers and a brother n law John and Doris Stoll. They went on many trips to the National Parks and went to as many of his grandkid's softball games and band concert as possible. They owned a home in Recon West in Tucson Arizona to escape the cold weather that winter brings. He enjoyed many card games with his friends especially hand and foot. He was an active member of the Emmanuel Church in Enid Oklahoma and loved all the amazing people he met there.

Larry was preceded in death by his first wife Cynthia Francis, his parents June and Charles Francis, stepfather Frank Mayhue, his Aunt Margaret Beck, his grandparents Porter Wesley and Bertha Beck.

He is survived by many who loved him dearly: his wife Esther of Enid, OK, his brother Richard L. Francis of Ft. Lauderdale FL, brother-in-law Bob Shobe of Arizona, 3 daughters Shawn Shea of Bartlesville OK, Jeanie Ketchum and her husband Dan of Houston TX, and JJ Tatum of Carthage, MO, daughter Deirdre Butler and her husband Jimmy of Enid, OK, son Todd Leachman and his wife Belinda of Enid OK, son Scott Leachman and his wife Jamie of Colorado Springs CO, 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



