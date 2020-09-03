Robert Richard (Bob) Paige
Robert Richard (Bob) Paige went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was born September 3, 1926 in Nowata, Oklahoma, the son of Chester L. and Ruby L. (McLain) Paige. Bob graduated from Nowata High School Class of 1944. He married the love of his life Jewel Fern Plecker on December 9, 1944, before joining the U.S. Army, where he served in WWII and the Korean War. Bob was the co-owner of Bartlesville Office Supply in Bartlesville, Oklahoma until his retirement. He was a devoted member of Hillside Christian Church and served the Lord there in many capacities.
Bob loved sports of all kinds both playing and watching. He was an avid golfer and played until he was ninety--even when his buddies had to help him find his ball! He always enjoyed watching OU, OSU, Dallas
Cowboys, and his beloved St. Louis Cardinals. Bob played on the Nowata Oilers Men's baseball team in the 1960's with his brother Jerry. In service to his community and following in his Dad's footstepsas a firefighter, he retired from the Nowata Volunteer Fire Department after twenty years.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife Jewel Fern, parents Chester and Ruby Paige and two brothers, J.D. Paige Sr. and Jerry L. Paige.
He is survived by his two daughters Karen McCracken (John) and Cheryl Paige, both of Sapulpa, OK. Six grandchildren: Kenton McCracken (Charlene), Kirk McCracken (Celeste'), Kelly McCracken (Rose), Toni Lynn Crist (Sean), Alex Cox (Chris), and Shellee McCracken; eight great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
At the request of the deceased, no funeral service will be held.
