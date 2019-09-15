Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Robinson. View Sign Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Kenneth "Bob" Robinson died suddenly and unexpectedly at his Bartlesville home on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Born in Delaware, Oklahoma, on May 16, 1939, Bob was the son of Kenneth C. and Jessie L. P. (Chastain) Robinson. Bob graduated with the College High School class of 1958 and from Tulsa's Spartan School of Aeronautics. He was employed with Ed's Aircraft Service in Bartlesville and McDonald Aircraft in St. Louis, Missouri, before retiring from Schlumberger-REDA Productions System in 2001. Bob and the late Phyllis J. Leeson married at Bartlesville in 1963 and were the parents of two children. In 1983, Bob wed Mary I. (McKinnon) Alexander in Bartlesville's East Cross United Methodist Church.

Bob is survived by his widow Mary of the home; a son, Kenneth A. "Ken" Robinson of Avant, Oklahoma; a daughter, Kimberly D. "Kim" Robinson, Avant; two sisters; Eunita F. Robinson) Mapels, Bartlesville, and Anita M. (Jay) Penney, Huntsville, Alabama; an aunt Charlene (Chastain), Rogers, Phoenix, Arizona; two stepsons, James "Jim" McGraw, Bartlesville, and Daniel "Danny" Alexander, Kansas City, Kansas; seven grandchildren, Joy S. (Robinson) Mahan, Claremore, Oklahoma; Johnny Fullwood, Alyson Tingler, Molly Johnson, Sarah Funck, Trionna Alexander, and Josh McGraw; six great grandchildren, Addison, Maddie, Carter, Haley, Avery and Ryan; three nephews, Jon May, John Maples and Randy Sanders; three nieces, Tjuana Brooks, Anna Steinberg, and Angela Penney, and numerous cousins, among others.

Bob was preceded in death by several relatives including his parents; his stepfather, Paul E. Jay of Bartlesville, who raised him; and a brother, Joseph W. "Wally" May, Bartlesville.

Funeral services will be held at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home on Saturday, September 21st at 2:00.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westside Community Center (





