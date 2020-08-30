Robert C . Susong, 87, of Fayetteville, Arkansas passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Mr. Susong was born in Mason City, Iowa on June 12, 1933 to Katherine and Lloyd Susong.

Shortly after his bir1h, the family moved to Bartlesville,Oklahoma. Robert graduated from College High School In Bartlesville in 1951. There he met Beverly J . Wise, and they were married on September 3, 1953. They moved to Hampton, Virginia where Robert was stationed in the United States Army.

When Mr. Susong was discharged In April, 1955. they moved back to Bartlesville, Oklahoma where Robert began his long time career in the US Postal Service. He rose to the position of Asst. Postmaster in Bartlesville, and in 1973 moved to Stillwater, Oklahoma where he was Post Master. ln 1978, Robert accepted the position of Post Master in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Robert and Jan lived and worked in Fayetteville until Robert's retirement from the US Postal Service. In 1990, after his retirement from the Post Office. Robert started his own private mailing services business, MailCo USA, Inc. in Fayetteville from which he retired in 2003.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jan, in 2017, a son, Gregory C. Susong, who passed away In 2009, sister Ruth McNatt (Texas). and sister Marie Sullivan (Texas). Survivors include his sister Evelyn Lape Ness of Bartlesville, daughter. Kathy Ferguson of Fayetteville, grandchildren Sarah Bailey(Justin) and Ross Ferguson(Guada) of Fayetteville, Lauren Fontarum(Arvin) and Robert D. Susong of Wichita, Kansas. He was the beloved Uncle of Linda Sherman of Bentonville, Arkansas and David McNatt of Garland, Texas and beloved father-in-law of Carol Susong Weigand of Wellington, Kansas. He is also survived by nieces Connie Williams and Christie Roden and nephew Terry Lape. Robert had 6 great grandchildren, numerous great nieces and nephews, and many close friends.

He was interred at Fairview Memorial Gardens, August 6 , 2020. He will be greatly missed.

