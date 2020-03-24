Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Vincent Hoelker, 91, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at The Journey Home.

Robert was born July 14, 1928, to parents Antone Joseph and Mary Ann (Raab) Hoelker, in Anthon, Oklahoma.

Robert graduated, with his bachelor's degree in industrial engineering, from the University of Oklahoma in 1953. During this time, he married Wanda Genell (Davis).

Robert worked for Phillips Petroleum Company from 1953 to 1985 as a manager in the compensation and salary administration. He was a board member and lector at St. Johns Church. He was also the Co-founder of the Journey Home and the President of The Grove HOA.

Robert loved to golf, go to dances and travel whenever he could. He also enjoyed painting ceramics and going to the Bartlesville Theatre.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Victor Hoelker, Leroy Hoelker, Dorothy Hand and Vera Schirf.

Robert is survived by his wife, Wanda Hoelker; daughter, Angela (Hoelker) Collins and her husband Tony; son, Jim Hoelker and his wife Tandi; grandchildren, Caroline and Jackson Hoelker; brother, John Hoelker and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 24th from 10:00 am-8:00 pm at Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory. Graveside service will be Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making memorial donations to The Journey Home, St. John Before the Latin Gate Church or to Bartlesville First Church.

