Robin "Rockin' Robin" Murphy (née Cagle) died in her home after a long illness on Saturday, March 9th in Bartlesville, Oklahoma at the age of 63.

Robin is survived by her husband, Lucky Pat; her brother, Raymond Lee Cagle, Catossa, OK; children, Justin Lindley and his wife Falecia, Midland, TX; Brandy Wilson and her husband Waylon, Bristow, OK; Heather Sanders and her husband Jason, Midland, TX; and Amber Bilby and her husband Jacob, Bartlesville, OK; grandchildren, Jesse Sanders, Taylor Murphy, James Sanders and fiance Brooke, Emma Sanders, Eric Wilson, Kaiden Simmons, Destinie Lindley, Kailey Simmons, Morrigan Simmons, Dakota Lindley and Alexander Bilby; and one great-grandchild on the way. She is preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Ruth Cagle and her brother Roger Cagle.

The great-granddaughter of former Delaware Indian Chief Reverend John "Little John" Sarcoxie, Robin was born on June 18, 1955, in Bartlesville, OK to Raymond and Ruth Cagle. She married Lucky Pat Murphy in 1982. After moving to Blackwell, OK, Robin worked with Pat in their plumbing business, Murphy's Plumbing. Her children remember her as a kind, gentle, and patient mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals.

Robin was accomplished at many things including gardening, cross-stitch, crochet, and photography. She was a witty individual who loved singing, bird-watching, nature, and being with her grandchildren.

