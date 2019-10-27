Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Bartlesville Christian Church Graveside service Following Services Greenwood Cemetery Sedan , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rodrick Percy Wilson, 91, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

He was born February 24, 1928 in Sedan, Kansas to parents Victor Charles and Inez Margie (Percy) Wilson. He was a Sedan High School graduate in the class of 1946. He attended Pittsburg State, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Education and Oklahoma State University with his Masters degree. He worked as a teacher and school administrator for Chautauqua, Elgin and Longton, Kansas. Rod continued his career with Bartlesville Public Schools until his retirement.

On May 8, 1949 Rod married Ethel Darlene Newton in the First Christian Church of Sedan, Kansas.

Rod was a member of East Bartlesville Christian Church and was active in the Truth Seekers Sunday School Class. He also taught a children's Sunday School Class for many years.

Rod enjoyed piddling with his Model T and A cars and antique tractors as well as purchasing and selling his many treasures from garage sales. He also enjoyed working on antique clocks and teaching his craft to others.

He enjoyed square dancing with his wife Ethel of 67 years until her death on November 2, 2016.

He is survived by daughters Gwen Owen and husband Don of Bartlesville, Pam Wilson of Bartlesville and fiancé Marcos Nieto of Austin, Texas and Debbie Young and husband Mike of Dewey, Oklahoma; grandchildren Dustin Owen (Heather) of Owasso, Chris Owen (Alicia) of Kaw City, Aaron Estes (Tabitha) of Tahlequah, Dell Estes of Bartlesville, April Kidwell (Joe) of Owasso, Mikah Sanders (Cody) of Copan, Tarrah Dixon (Tyler) of Grove and seventeen great grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister Dorothy Wilson of Clearwater, Florida.

The family will receive guests Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at East Bartlesville Christian Church Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10am with graveside services to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Sedan, Kansas.

