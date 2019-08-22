Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Lee Bell. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Memorial Park Cemetery Bartlesville , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Lee Bell passed from this life July 26, 2019 In Tulsa. OK. Born November 2, 1923 in Bluejacket, OK , he was the oldest of George & Dana Bell 's 5 sons. Roger was drafted into the Army & served from l943-l945 in the 419th Military Police Escort Guard Co. He was stationed in Casablanca & made 6 trips across the Atlantic. Upon his return home to Bartlesville, he met the love of his life Aileen

Roger graduated from OSU Tech & was employed in the Geological Department of Cities Service/Occidental Petroleum for 30+ years. He loved volunteering with the youth of Bartlesville, coaching Little League Baseball, working with the Cub & Boy Scouts & the Hi-Y programs. His passion for volunteering continued after his transfer to Tulsa as he was a boys' soccer coach at Lee School. He also enjoyed working at Trinity ME Church and the YMCA. His favorite pastime was spent in his woodworking shop, but his family was the cornerstone of his life. He was a loving husband, father, son & brother. He is survived by Aileen, his son Greg & wife Sherri, & his son Clark. He was very proud of his grandchildren, Lauren Smith, Jordan Bell, Andrew Bell, Cameron Bell & Ryan Bell & great granddaughters Sydney & Morgan Smith. Also surviving are his brothers, Watie & Brooks & many friends. His brothers Pat & Drake predeceased him.

