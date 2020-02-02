Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roma Lee Howard. View Sign Service Information Davis Family Funeral Home 113 S. Osage Avenue Dewey , OK 74029 (918)-534-3030 Visitation 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM Davis Family Funeral Home 113 S. Osage Avenue Dewey , OK 74029 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Davis Family Funeral Home 113 S. Osage Avenue Dewey , OK 74029 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roma Lee Howard, 92, lifelong area resident, died Sunday in Copan. She was blessed to live a long life filled with love and joy, and Roma Lee in turn, blessed her family and friends with her abundant love.

Roma Lee was born the daughter of Everett and Ruth (Ramey) Warden on August 31, 1927, at home in Wann, OK. She received her early education at the Antioch School near Wann before finishing her formal education at Wann Schools. Roma Lee grew up on the family farm with her two sisters. She helped her father on the farm and remembered fondly that at a young age she drove the horses to the blacksmith for new shoes all by herself.

On December 27, 1943, Roma Lee married the love of her life John Howard while he was home on leave from the service. Once John returned, they made their home in Copan and started their own farm, raising four children she dearly loved. During their growing up years, Roma Lee was active in the kids' many activities and supported their varied interests. Once they were older, she went to work for Copan Schools as a bus driver for several years before taking a job in the school cafeteria, finally retiring after 32 years of faithful service. Roma Lee dearly loved the many children she saw daily and her many friends at the school.

Roma Lee and John were usually together and enjoyed traveling around locally and to Branson, MO, to enjoy country western music shows. They enjoyed each other's company and liked to play cards and visit with friends. Roma Lee also enjoyed crocheting and giving away afghans and doilies, sewing, gardening, particularly her beautiful rose bushes. She was a member of the Bartlesville Indian Women's Club for many years.

Most of all Roma Lee loved her family deeply and loved expressing her love through the food and gifts she made with her own two hands. She was always taking care of everyone's needs, making sure to have something to eat no matter the time of day, and hosting Sunday dinner every week at her home for family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and Roma Lee will be dearly missed.

Roma Lee is survived by her loving husband of 76 years John Dennis Howard Sr.; children John Dennis Howard Jr. and wife Susan Marie of Wann, Patsy Rae Steeley of Dewey, Leona Marie Jones and husband Bobby of Copan, and Truman Everett Howard and wife Mary Sheila of Copan; 10 grandchildren, Jimmy Lucas, Melissa Groomes, Steven Howard, Justin Lee Howard, Jake Steeley, Keith Steeley, Dennis Jeffers, Bobby Jeffers, Shane Codding and Clinton Howard; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Bonnie Mae Bohnam and Joyce Ruth Clapper; and her grandson, Curtis Howard.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 12-5 at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel, 918-534-3030, 113 S. Osage (Hwy. 75), Dewey.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel with Chaplain Jsue Wagner officiating. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel.

