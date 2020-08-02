1/
Ronald Aaron "Ron" Ortiz
1953 - 2020
Ronald Aaron Ortiz, 66, peacefully passed away in his sleep at Anadarko Nursing & Rehab in Anadarko, OK on July 27, 2020. Ron, as he liked to be called, was born on December 12, 1953 to Fidel and Juanita Ortiz. He was their youngest son. Ron grew up in Bartlesville and graduated from College High School. He spent all his years in Bartlesville until he moved to the nursing home in Anadarko for health reasons. Early in his adult life, Ron was employed for a time at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral home. Ron's two 'loves' were music (he had a record collection to match) and his white Mustang.
Ron is survived by his father, Fidel Ortiz of Bartlesville; his niece Tessa (Ryan) Knoblauch of Missouri; his nephew KC Ortiz of Texas; his sister-in-law, Diana Herrera-Ortiz also of Texas; and three great-nieces Norah and Sydney Knoblauch, and Emery Ortiz. He was preceded in death by his mother Juanita Ortiz, and his two brothers David and Steven Ortiz.
A private interment will be held in the coming week.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Aug. 2 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
