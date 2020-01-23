Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Alan Etter. View Sign Service Information Potts Chapel 107 N. State Caney , KS 67333 (620)-879-5601 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Potts Chapel 107 N. State Caney , KS 67333 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Sunnyside Cemetery Caney , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Alan Etter entered into his eternal home Jan 20, 2020.

Ronnie was born May 25, 1949, Nowata, Oklahoma. Ronnie is the son of Betty (Price) and Randall Etter. Ronnie grew up in Caney, Kansas, attending Lincoln Elementary school and Caney Middle School and graduating Caney High School in 1967.

Ronnie was united in marriage to the love of his life, Lucille McCammon, on March 13, 1970 in Miami, Oklahoma. Lucille preceded Ronnie in death Feb 2014.

Ron and Lucille lived their married life in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Ron and Lucille were blessed with three children, Diane, Jeff, and Donna.

Ronnie worked for car dealerships in Bartlesville and Tulsa a combined 44 years.

Ronnie spent his retirement years with his hobbies of collecting DVDs, collecting '60s music, enjoying his children, grandchildren and family, shopping trips with his special friend and sister-in-law Linda.

Preceding his death is Lucille, his father Randall, his father-in-law Howard McCammon. Ronnie is survived by his mother Betty M. Etter; his 3 children. Diane (Fred) King, Jeffrey (Amy Ashlock) Etter, and Donna (David) Dickerson; 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren; 3 siblings Cheryl (Bob) Thompson, Debra (Bill) Burris, and David (Becky) Etter; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Potts Chapel in Caney, Kansas with the family greeting friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 23rd. Graveside services will take place at Sunnyside Cemetery in Caney on Friday, January 24th at 1:00 PM. To leave the family a special message of condolence, please visit Ronald Alan Etter entered into his eternal home Jan 20, 2020.Ronnie was born May 25, 1949, Nowata, Oklahoma. Ronnie is the son of Betty (Price) and Randall Etter. Ronnie grew up in Caney, Kansas, attending Lincoln Elementary school and Caney Middle School and graduating Caney High School in 1967.Ronnie was united in marriage to the love of his life, Lucille McCammon, on March 13, 1970 in Miami, Oklahoma. Lucille preceded Ronnie in death Feb 2014.Ron and Lucille lived their married life in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Ron and Lucille were blessed with three children, Diane, Jeff, and Donna.Ronnie worked for car dealerships in Bartlesville and Tulsa a combined 44 years.Ronnie spent his retirement years with his hobbies of collecting DVDs, collecting '60s music, enjoying his children, grandchildren and family, shopping trips with his special friend and sister-in-law Linda.Preceding his death is Lucille, his father Randall, his father-in-law Howard McCammon. Ronnie is survived by his mother Betty M. Etter; his 3 children. Diane (Fred) King, Jeffrey (Amy Ashlock) Etter, and Donna (David) Dickerson; 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren; 3 siblings Cheryl (Bob) Thompson, Debra (Bill) Burris, and David (Becky) Etter; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Potts Chapel in Caney, Kansas with the family greeting friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 23rd. Graveside services will take place at Sunnyside Cemetery in Caney on Friday, January 24th at 1:00 PM. To leave the family a special message of condolence, please visit www.pottsfuneralhome.com. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jan. 23 to Feb. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close