Ronald David Cichon went to meet the Lord on August 21st, 2020. He was born on July 11th, 1945 to Bill and Ada Cichon in Bartlesville, OK, went to Bartlesville schools and then on to Miami College.



In 1965, Ronnie married Vera Rose Smith in Bartlesville, OK. They made their home in the Copan/Wann area, where they welcomed their two daughters. Ronnie worked for Phillips Petroleum Company as a driller's helper in 1964. In 1970, he started at Zinc where he retired in 2009. Ronnie was the Golden Glove Champion in 1965 in Carlsbad, New Mexico. He was a professional boxer for many years and took great pride in guiding younger generations. Later he went to Beauty College and became a barber, eventually opening his own shop in Dewey, OK. Ronnie had a passion for music, and played guitar in a band for many years. He also enjoyed hunting, woodcarving and was an incredibly hard worker. For the majority of his life he worked two, sometimes three, jobs to provide for his family. Ronnie loved his church, and was recently baptized.

Ronnie is survived by his wife Vera Rose Cichon, four children, April Harris, Amy Cichon, Dustin Cichon and Evert Cichon, many grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as a sister Donna Bailey, a niece and several nephews.

Services will be held at Truth Tabernacle at 4100 Nebraska St in Bartlesville, OK on Friday August 28th, 2020 at 11am.

