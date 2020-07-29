A Celebration of Life service for Ronald Wayne Pierce, 70, is pending at this time.
Ronald Pierce died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Douglas Care Center in Douglas, Wyoming.
Ron was born in Pawhuska, Oklahoma on Friday, February 17, 1950 the son of James William and Pauline Lucille (Mannon) Pierce. He was raised in Oklahoma until the age of 12, when the family moved to Coalinga, California. He lived in Coalinga until moving to Gillett, Wyoming in 1978.
He married Connie Mobley in 1979, and that marriage ended in 1989. He was married to Linda Whitmarsh in 1998. He worked for numerous energy companies such as Shell, Phillips, KN Energy, Kinder Morgan, Momentum Energy, and Duke Conoco Phillips (DCP).
Ron attended the First Baptist Church and The Gathering Place, and enjoyed attending Frontier Baptist Church.
Ron would like to be remembered for his life memberships in the California Rifle and Pistol Association, the Wyoming State Shooters' Association, and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He was a benefactor member of the National Rifle Association. He was a member of the Wyoming Gun Owners' Association, and a member of the Converse County Shooters' board for several years and was on the NRA field support team. He had memberships in Ducks Unlimited, Fort Fetterman's Sportsman Association, and was sportsman of the year in 1984. He enjoyed classic cars and membership in the Douglas Knight Kruisers. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Linda, and Airstream trailer to most national parks, and other points of interest west of the Mississippi, as well as numerous trips into Canada.
Ron's interests have been hunting, shooting, classic cars, diesel trucks, wildlife photography, drag racing, and canoeing. He enjoyed learning about and discussing history of the west. Ron enjoyed telling stories and seeing people laugh at his numerous jokes.
He was preceded in death his father, James "Pete" Pierce, on September 4, 2001; mother, Pauline "Lucille" Pierce, on April 5, 2007; and brothers, James Pierce and Richard Pierce.
Ron is survived by devoted wife, Linda, of Douglas; brother, Donald Gene Pierce, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; step-children, Naomi Veak of Portland, Oregon, Andrew Whitmarsh of Barcelona, Spain, and Sommer Blessing of Spokane, Washington; four grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com