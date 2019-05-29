Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home 1600 SE Washington Blvd Bartlesville , OK View Map Service 11:00 AM St. Luke's Episcopal Church 210 E. Ninth St. Bartlesville , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Mary DeWitt Stephens died on May 27, 2019 at the age of 98 after a wonderful life full of faith, family and friends. Rose Mary was born November 23, 1920 to William Edward DeWitt and Jessie Wallace DeWitt in Savannah, Georgia. She married Thomas J. Stephens on June 6, 1943 in West Palm Beach, Florida. They had three sons: Lee, Ted and Fred. Subsequently they were given three daughters in marriage to their sons: Lynda, Carolyn and Roxanne.

Central to Rose Mary's life was her relationship to her Lord, Jesus Christ. That was lived in the context of Southern Baptist Churches including Gilcrease Baptist Church, Tulsa, BereanBaptist Church, Tulsa and Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church. She also enjoyed Holy Communion at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Bartlesville. Everywhere Rose Mary went she made friends. This was evident at the Senior Center in Tulsa and Green Country Village in Bartlesville where she lived her last six years.

Playing music and writing poetry were among Rose Mary's gifts. She wrote a poem every wedding anniversary for her husband as well as other special events in her family and church. She played the piano and organ for many years as needed at Gilcrease Hills and wrote several children's musicals. In her nineties Rose Mary played the piano once a week for the "old folks" at Heritage Village Nursing Home in Bartlesville. Until the day she died Rose Mary was always looking for her next ministry of caring for others.

While on this earth, Rose Mary was a prism of Christ in many different ways but especially her ability to embrace and love anyone and everyone. She touched the lives of many people in ways that were caring and enriching – making a difference. She lived her long life well and was ready for her day of resurrectionin God's Heavenly Kingdom. This is truly a time for celebrating.

Rose Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, after 52 years of marriage; her parents, Bill and Jessie DeWitt; brothersBill and LeRoy; and sisters Lutille and Emma. She is survived by her three sons and wives: The Rev. Dr. Lee and Lynda Stephens of Bartlesville, The Rev. Dr. Ted and Carolyn Stephensof Metamore, Michigan and Fred and Roxanne Stephens of Houston, Texas; grandchildren: Michael, Ryan, Jason, Crystal, Scott and Daniel; ten greatgrandchildren and an "adopted daughter," Susie Clark.

The service for Rose Mary and to the glory of God be at 11:00 on Friday, May 31st, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 210 E. Ninth St., Bartlesville, OK. Arrangements are under the direction of the Floral Haven Funeral Home, Tulsa, OK. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Home, 1600 SE Washington Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74006.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to special mission projects at Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church at 5200 SE Nowata Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from May 29 to June 28, 2019

