Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. John Catholic Church

Mrs. Rosemary Herzig, 90, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Rosemary Herzig was born October 1, 1928 in Lawton, OK. She was the daughter of John Patten and Rose (McGuire) Patten. Rosemary attended St. Mary's Catholic School. She continued her education at Oklahoma A&M. Rosemary married the love of her life, Harry R. Herzig, in 1948 in Lawton, OK. They made their home in Bartlesville for 60 years.

Rosemary was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority at Oklahoma A&M. She was also a member of St. John Before the Latin Gate Catholic Church, St. John's Altar Society, the Service League, and enjoyed volunteering at Mary Martha's. Rosemary was an avid bridge and Liverpool rummy player. Most of all Rosemary loved her family and friends. A longtime committed Coca Cola drinker, she would be amused to learn that Coke stock plummeted upon news of her passing. Mom/Grammy will be dearly missed.

Rosemary is survived by her four children: Jane Ellen Benson (Philip), Barbara Ann Benson (Eric), James Michael Herzig (Bambi), John Robert Herzig (Eutana); grandchildren: Greg Benson, Robert Benson, Garrett Benson, Katherine Benson (Naeher), Jacob Herzig, Rachel Herzig, Elizabeth Herzig, Katie Herzig, Abbie Herzig; and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and grandson Nick Benson.

A Rosary will be said at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30th, in the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home Chapel, with Deacon Moomaw presiding. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31st, in the St. John Catholic Church with Father John O'Neill as the Celebrant. Dedication of the grave, committal prayers, and interment will be directed in Memorial Park Cemetery by Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Services.

Services have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. John Catholic School.

