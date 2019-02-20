Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Ruby was born the first of six children in western Oklahoma and married her rancher husband, Kay Duke, in 1936. After living on their ranch in western Oklahoma for 16 years and raising three children there, they bought a ranch in Pawhuska and moved in 1952. In 1958, a fourth child, Rick, was born.

Ruby was active in the First Christian Church in Pawhuska and the other cities she lived. She loved singing in the choir and she taught Sunday school classes during her children's school years. She was also active in the Heeko Club, PTA, and numerous other local and state organizations. She was dedicated in her desire to improve and promote Pawhuska as a great place to live and the potential it held as a tourist destination. She was always volunteering, organizing, or meeting with organizers to improve the image Pawhuska presented. Ruby won numerous community awards and received several commendations from the City of Pawhuska for her tireless efforts. The city even honored her as the Grand Marshal of the Christmas parade one year for all her hard work over the years.

At the state level she was dedicated to promoting mental health and served on several boards for the Oklahoma Mental Health Organization. She traveled statewide to work with communities to help them improve their local mental health services and advise them on the state services and funds available to them. She received several citations from the state honoring her for her dedication in raising mental health awareness in Oklahoma.

Although Ruby lived in Wagoner, Tulsa, and Norman over the years she and her family always considered Pawhuska home. She is survived by her daughter Gayle, her oldest son Govan, and her youngest son Rick. She had eight grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kay, and her son, Kelly.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, February 23, 1:00PM, at the Presbyterian Disciples Church, 101 East 12th Street, Pawhuska.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oklahoma Mental Health Association at

