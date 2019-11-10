Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Mae (Bensley) Mitchell, 95, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019

Ruby was born on March 28, 1924 to her parents William Edgar "Ed" Bensley and Zola Lucille Mock Bensley in Vinita, Oklahoma. She graduated from Vinita High School in 1942.

After high school she was employed by Southwestern Bell Telephone in Vinita.

Ruby married Bernard Ray Mitchell on May 2, 1943 and made their home in Dewey, Oklahoma. Over the years she was employed part time at Stumpff's Flowers in Dewey and Bartlesville.

Ruby is survived by two sons: Michael D. Mitchell (Janet) of Bella Vista, AR; and Clarence Edgar Mitchell (Lucy) of Las Cruces, NM; granddaughters: Dianne Stumpff (Jay); Crystal Scott (Daniel); Pamela Butler (Jeremy); grandsons: Michael E. Mitchell (Nikki). Bryan Mitchell, Benjamin Mitchell (Denise). Great grandchildren: Trey Stumpff, Christi Stumpff, Bryce Butler, Robert Scott, Harper Scott, Hannah Mitchell.

Preceding her in death were: Bernard Ray Mitchell (husband), Bernard Ray Mitchell Jr. (son), Linda Lou McGown Bicknell (sister), Franklin Cook and Gene Bensley (brothers).

There will be a private family service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville Oklahoma. Arrangements are under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dewey United Methodist Church, 618 N. Delaware St., Dewey, OK 74029.

