Ruth Ann (Edwards) Scott
Copan - Ruth Ann (Edwards) Scott, 84, of Copan, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at her home.
She was born May 6th, 1936 in rural Copan, to Carl Dean Edwards and Bessie Priscilla (Bricker) Edwards. Ruth Ann was raised in Copan, she attended and graduated from Copan Public Schools in 1954 and then went to work for Bell Telephone.
She married John Scott on Feb. 18, 1955, and they made their home in this area. In 1972 they purchased a farm in rural Copan and have made that their lifelong residence. John and Ruth Ann had three children: Stanley David (Stan) Scott, Pamela Renah (Pam) Scott and Jeffery Allen (Jeff) Scott.
She loved to cook and was a seamstress for many years out of her home while raising her children. She also babysat two very special kiddos, Becki Sue and Troy Elkins. She and John were active in the Dewey Recreation Association. She always kept him organized, kept the stat books for his teams, ran the concession stand and served as secretary treasurer for the recreation association.
After moving to the farm, she loved watching and being a part of her kid's livestock shows. She enjoyed cooking for others. John and Ruth Ann owned a catering service for years. During that time, she also ran the café at the Dewey Livestock Sale Barn along with her mother, Bessie, and Grandmother Scott.
She went to all the grandkids sporting events, livestock shows, life milestone events with pride in her eyes for all of them.
She was crafty and enjoyed making things for her family. She enjoyed antiques, going to estate sales, and especially farm sales and auctions. She owned Treasurers Are We, located downtown Dewey for 11 years. It was not only an antique mall, but a luncheon café. Her specialties were her homemade noodles, bread, chicken and ham salad sandwiches, and best of all her homemade pies. Her longtime friend Susie Elkins, and her sister-in-law Leona Edwards, among others, helped her serve in the cafe.
Ruth Ann was proceeded in death by her parents and a brother, Carl (Dean) Edwards.
She is survived by her husband, John, of the home; two sons, Stan Scott and wife Donna of rural Caney, and Jeff Scott and wife Silvia of Leoti, KS; daughter, Pam Brown and husband Gary of rural Wann; brother, William H. (Buddy) Edwards and wife Leona of Dewey; grandchildren: Travis Scott & wife Sara, Clayton Scott & wife Chelsea, Justin Brown & wife Jennifer, Clinton Brown & wife Katelyn, Shawn Miyahara & husband Michael; Tivoli Ann Scott, Codi Matney & husband Jerry, Cheyenne & husband Adam Holmes; step grandchildren: Coben Hawkins & Braxton Jean Hawkins, Jackson & Sierra Matney; great-grandchildren: Tyge, Cash, & Jaggar Brown; Claire, Ellie, & Zeke Brown; Gatlin & Vivienne Scott; Stockton & Blazelee Scott, Lace Holmes; Micah Miyahara; 3 great-grandchildren on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 10-8p.m. at Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel. Graveside service to be held Tuesday at 2p.m. at Sunnyside Cemetery in Caney, KS. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared with the family at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com