Ruth Rosamond McCracken, 97, of Alva, Oklahoma, passed away in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Monday, March 18, 2019. Ruth was born April 25, 1921 in Bloomington, Illinois to parents David Clark and Mabel Miller.
Ruth married Elmer Lee McCracken who preceded her in death in 1994. She lived most of her life in Alva, Oklahoma before recently moving to Bartlesville, Oklahoma to be with her son Mike McCracken and his wife Opal.
She is survived by her children Mike McCracken of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Edith Hada, of Ensign, Kansas and Bill McCracken of Ponca City, Oklahoma.
There will be private family services. Cremation arrangements under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Mar. 20 to Apr. 19, 2019