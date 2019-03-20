Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Ruth married Elmer Lee McCracken who preceded her in death in 1994. She lived most of her life in Alva, Oklahoma before recently moving to Bartlesville, Oklahoma to be with her son Mike McCracken and his wife Opal.

She is survived by her children Mike McCracken of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Edith Hada, of Ensign, Kansas and Bill McCracken of Ponca City, Oklahoma.

There will be private family services. Cremation arrangements under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at Ruth Rosamond McCracken, 97, of Alva, Oklahoma, passed away in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Monday, March 18, 2019. Ruth was born April 25, 1921 in Bloomington, Illinois to parents David Clark and Mabel Miller.Ruth married Elmer Lee McCracken who preceded her in death in 1994. She lived most of her life in Alva, Oklahoma before recently moving to Bartlesville, Oklahoma to be with her son Mike McCracken and his wife Opal.She is survived by her children Mike McCracken of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Edith Hada, of Ensign, Kansas and Bill McCracken of Ponca City, Oklahoma.There will be private family services. Cremation arrangements under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Mar. 20 to Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close