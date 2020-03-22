Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Virginia Womble. View Sign Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Virginia Womble, 95, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma passed away Thursday March 19, 2020 at Heritage Villa Nursing Home in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Ruth Virginia Womble was born to Dean Zerbe and Velma Lorenz on July 8, 1924. In Wetumka, Ok. She graduated from Dewey with an 8th grade education. Ruth was united in marriage to William Edward Womble on February 16, 1946 in Tulsa, Ok.

She worked at the telephone office until her marriage and then was a homemaker until the death of her husband in 1971. Ruth then earned her General Education Degree. Ruth accepted a job with Bartlesville Public Schools working in the cafeteria at Madison middle school until her retirement.

She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Ruth also enjoyed cooking, crocheting and reading.

Ruth attended Westminster Orthodox Presbyterian Church and loved serving the Lord with her kind words and smile.

She is survived by her 3 children; William Guy Womble and Kay of Wichita Falls, TX, David Linn Womble and Susan of Ponca City, OK, Rebecca Waterbury and Bruce of Bartlesville, OK, Brothers; Raymond Lorenz of Bartlesville, George Lorenz of Chataqua, KS, Danny Lorenz of Bartlesville, 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William E. Womble, brothers Michael Lorenz and Gary Lorenz, and a sister, Betty Edwards.

Visitation for Ruth will be Sunday from 4:00 am until 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be Monday March 23, at 11:00 am and are entrusted to Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home Online condolences may be left at honoringmemories.com.

