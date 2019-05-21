Guest Book View Sign Service Information Butler-Stumpff Funeral Home 2103 East 3rd Tulsa , OK 74104 (918)-587-7000 Service 6:00 PM View Acres Baptist Church 2327 S. 65th West Avenue Tulsa , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved mother, Ruthann Jean (Borth) Johnson, departed from this life on May 17, 2019. She was born on March 14, 1938, on a farm in Junction City, Wisconsin, the 6th child of Arleigh and Eva (Swanson) Borth. Mom was a 1956 graduate of PJ Jacobs High School in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. She married our father, Rev. James Earl Johnson, on January 31, 1958. She committed her life to God at a very early age and influenced our dad in his journey to salvation! Together they ministered in Oklahoma, Missouri, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. Her main job was raising their 4 children and supporting our Dad in his ministry by playing piano, typing the bulletin and anything else needing to be done in the church. She was currently a member of View Acres Baptist Church and had made lots of friends in the church, whom she loved deeply!

Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren (greats), were her pride and joy. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, loved to play Bunko, baking, working puzzles and playing games with her grandchildren.

Mom is survived by 2 brothers, both living in Wisconsin; Niles (Kay) Borth and Louis (Charlene) Borth; her children, Brenda (Brad) Clay of Tulsa; Tim (Tammy) Johnson of Lexington, OH; Carla (Larry) Lee of Stevens Point, WI; Rhonda (Steve) Muzljakovich of Bartlesville; "adopted daughter" Valerie (Allan) Wall of Bartlesville; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; her beloved cat Kirkie; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, Charles and Gene Borth and 3 sisters, Margie, Dorothy and Arlene.

Services for our mother will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at View Acres Baptist Church, 2327 S. 65th West Avenue, Tulsa, OK. Pastor Steve Yowell will officiate. Donations in her memory can be made to the . Arrangements have been made by Butler-Stumpff Funeral Home. Our beloved mother, Ruthann Jean (Borth) Johnson, departed from this life on May 17, 2019. She was born on March 14, 1938, on a farm in Junction City, Wisconsin, the 6th child of Arleigh and Eva (Swanson) Borth. Mom was a 1956 graduate of PJ Jacobs High School in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. She married our father, Rev. James Earl Johnson, on January 31, 1958. She committed her life to God at a very early age and influenced our dad in his journey to salvation! Together they ministered in Oklahoma, Missouri, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. Her main job was raising their 4 children and supporting our Dad in his ministry by playing piano, typing the bulletin and anything else needing to be done in the church. She was currently a member of View Acres Baptist Church and had made lots of friends in the church, whom she loved deeply!Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren (greats), were her pride and joy. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, loved to play Bunko, baking, working puzzles and playing games with her grandchildren.Mom is survived by 2 brothers, both living in Wisconsin; Niles (Kay) Borth and Louis (Charlene) Borth; her children, Brenda (Brad) Clay of Tulsa; Tim (Tammy) Johnson of Lexington, OH; Carla (Larry) Lee of Stevens Point, WI; Rhonda (Steve) Muzljakovich of Bartlesville; "adopted daughter" Valerie (Allan) Wall of Bartlesville; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; her beloved cat Kirkie; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, Charles and Gene Borth and 3 sisters, Margie, Dorothy and Arlene.Services for our mother will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at View Acres Baptist Church, 2327 S. 65th West Avenue, Tulsa, OK. Pastor Steve Yowell will officiate. Donations in her memory can be made to the . Arrangements have been made by Butler-Stumpff Funeral Home. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from May 21 to June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.