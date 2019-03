Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Former long-time Bartlesville resident, Ruthann Steiner, 88, passed away on February 25, 2019 in Florence, Kentucky. She was born December 31, 1930, in Moberly, Missouri, the eldest child of John R. and Ruth Madden. Ruthann graduated from Moberly Junior College and the University of Missouri.

On September 28, 1952, Ruthann married Raymond G. Steiner. They were married for 44 years, until Ray's death in 1997. Ray worked for Phillips Petroleum Company for 39 years, during which time Ray and Ruthann lived in Bartlesville, Springfield, MO, Kansas City, Memphis, and Raleigh, before returning to Bartlesville in 1971.

Ruthann loved travelling with friends and family, reading, her bridge and supper groups, and crossword puzzles. Long after she had lost track of day and month, Ruthann could reliably answer the most obscure crossword clues.

She is survived by daughter, Deborah Cassels and husband, David of Winston-Salem, NC, daughter, Susan Hart and husband, Richard of Florence, KY, son, Mark Steiner and wife, Cindy of Dallas, and sister-in-law, Irene Madden of Owasso. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Emily Brown and husband, Kevin of Villa Hills, KY, Lauren Mason and husband, Kirk of Walton, KY, Nicholas Hart and wife, Amy of Fort Wright, KY, Ashley McGlone and husband, Pat of Washington D.C., Lindsay Barnhart and husband, Stuart of Winston-Salem, NC, Madeline Steiner Li and husband, Ray of Norwalk, CT, and Ben Steiner of Houston. Ruthann is also survived by seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brother, John R. Madden.

There will be a graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Following the service, there will be a celebration of Ruthann's life at Hillcrest Country Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a hospice provider in your area.

Local arrangements are under the direction of the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.honoringmemories.com. Funeral Home Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home

710 Southeast Dewey

Bartlesville , OK 74003

