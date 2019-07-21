Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ryan Kristopher Murphy, 32, a temporary resident of Sun Valley, Idaho and formerly of Bartlesville, Oklahoma passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Ryan was the son of Tim and Merri (House) Murphy, born October 1, 1986 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Ryan was raised in Bartlesville attending and graduating from Bartlesville High School in 2005. Ryan attended the University of Oklahoma majoring in Political Science and was active during his college years as a "Ruf-Nek" at the University of Oklahoma. Ryan then followed his passion for food and studied Culinary Arts/Restaurant Management at Colorado Institute of Arts, graduating in 2012 from the International Culinary Institute. Ryan was University Faculty at the International Culinary School of Art Institute from 2009-2012 before becoming head Chef for the Denver Broncos. In 2014 Ryan returned to Oklahoma and was restaurant Manager for multiple Billy Sims BBQ restaurants in the Tulsa area. Ryan has continued to pursue his culinary career and most recently worked as a Chef for Trail's End Resort in Moose Pass, Alaska before joining Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho in October 2018.

Ryan remained an avid OU fan throughout his adult life and dearly valued the friendships of his Ruf-Nek family. Anyone who knew Ryan expected to see regular postings of OU and his long time dog and dedicated companion, Raleigh who was by his side at all times until his death in 2017.

Ryan is survived by his mother, Merri Murphy of Tyler, Texas; 2 sisters, Christina Allen and Del of Houston, Texas, Lori McLean and Mike Hamilton of Cleveland, Oklahoma; Two uncles, Ed House and Paula of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Keith House and Debbie of Collinsville, Oklahoma; two aunts, Donna Numsen of LaCrosse, Wisconsin and Nancy O'Rourke of Minneapolis, Minnesota; his close extended family, Gary and Kathy Ramseth and Miah and Megan Lockie all of Rochester, Minnesota; 3 nephews, 3 nieces and 1 great niece, 3 great nephews and multiple cousins. Close by Ryan's side was his faithful fur-human, King Midas.

Ryan was preceded in death by his father, Tim Murphy in November 2017, maternal grandparents, Delores Angel and Roy House, paternal grandparents, Anna and Bernard Murphy, one uncle, James House and his long time dog and dedicated companion, Raleigh.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations by made in Ryan's name to the Allstar Therapy Group, 37500 US Highway 75, Ramona, Oklahoma, 74061.

The Murphy family will receive guests for visitation at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 5 PM until 7 PM.

Memorial services will be held at 2 P.M. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Roger Sheppard officiating. Memorial services and cremation are under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

