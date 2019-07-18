Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ryan Lewis Huff. View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM Western Heights Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ryan Lewis Huff, 43, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma passed from this life on July 11, 2019.

Ryan was born on January 13, 1976, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He is the son of Alan and Sheila (Tisher) Huff. As a young man, Ryan grew up and attended school in Cleveland. During the time he was growing up, Ryan was very active in sports with baseball being his favorite. Ryan later graduated from Cleveland High School with the Class of 1994. Following graduation, Ryan furthered his education at Redland Community College. He later transferred to Langston University where he obtained his bachelor's degree in education. Following graduation, Ryan moved to Claremore where he was the assistant baseball coach, social studies and math teacher. During his time in Claremore Ryan was united in marriage on July 23, 2005, to Cindy Marie Schlesier. During his time in Claremore Ryan won three baseball state championships. Ryan and Cindy later moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma where he continued coaching baseball and softball. Ryan coached the Bartlesville Indian American Legion minors to a state championship. Ryan has also worked in the Dewey school district coaching ball. Ryan has served as assistant principal at Bartlesville Central Middle School as well as athletic director for Bartlesville Public Schools. Ryan had received his Master's Degree from Oklahoma University and was currently working on his Doctorate at ORU. Ryan was currently employed with Oklahoma Connections Academy for the past year.

Ryan loved being with his family. He loved taking the kids to gymnastics and cheer and enjoyed helping corral his sons in tball. His kids were his life. The week before his passing, he enjoyed a week with his wife and children at an indoor waterpark, riding as many slides as he could with the kids. He got to attend a Major League Baseball game with his family that week, too. While not the Cubs, he still enjoyed every minute of it.

Ryan loved teaching and was probably one of the most respected teachers by the kids. They loved his enthusiasm and how he made each student feel loved. Ryan always put his students first and making sure they knew education was a must. One thing about Ryan was that he was an avid Sooner fan, but most of all, he was the biggest Cubs fan around. He enjoyed watching baseball, tailgating at the OU games, or just being himself making others laugh. Being at Wrigley field was his favorite place to be. For the past year, Ryan worked as one of the Tulsa World Sports Compilers. On April 14, 1985, Ryan was baptized and accepted the Lord and Jesus Christ as his Saviour.

Survivors include his wife Cindy, four children Ivy, Violet, Denton, Rowan all of the home; parents Alan and Sheila Huff of Cleveland, Oklahoma; two siblings Jennifer Zickefoose and her husband Chris of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, A1C Alex Huff, USAF of Cleveland, Oklahoma; paternal grandmother Wilma Huff of Cleveland, Oklahoma, maternal grandmother Jeane Tisher Ross of Cleveland, Oklahoma; mother in law Leota Schlesier and Patrick McNeely of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, father in law Robin Schlesier of Benton, Arkansas; nieces and nephews McKayla Huff, Callie Huff, Hayley Zickefoose, Braysen Zickefoose as well as numerous other relatives and friends that will mourn his passing. Ryan was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Carrol Dale Huff, maternal grandparents Lewis Denton Tisher and Gene Ross.

Services will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Western Heights Baptist Church. Officiating will be Pastor David Head and Pastor Scott Turner. Burial will follow in the Woodland Cemetery under the direction of Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Friends and family can visit an online guestbook for Ryan at

