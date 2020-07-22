Samuel Elroy Murray Jr, 59, of Skiatook OK, passed away on July 7, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was born August 4, 1960 in Ulysses, Kansas to Samuel Leroy Sr. and Janet Irene (Scullawl) Murray.

Sam is survived by his wife Sheila of the home, a son Shawn Murray and daughter Sierra Bond both of Skiatook; a daughter Destenie Murray of Colorado; step daughter Regina Baker and husband Jeromy and family, stepson Vance Miller and wife Brittney and family, a brother Daniel Thurston, uncles: Joe Gilbert, Bob Sheldon and many cousins and loved one.

He was preceded in death by his mother Janet Thurston, a sister Kim McFall, uncle Jerry Scullawl and aunt Cynthia Vasquez.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Avant House of Prayer in Avant, Oklahoma. Cremation services were by Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store