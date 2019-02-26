Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sandra Lee Olson Haberly left this earth and joined our Heavenly Father on February 24, 2019.

She was born on December 18, 1947 to Leroy A. Olson and Doris "Teenie" (Roller) Olson in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She was raised in Bartlesville and graduated from Dewey High School in 1966. The Monday after she graduated from high school, she started her career at Phillips Petroleum Company where she worked for 37 plus years. Sandra married Dean Edward Haberly on April 20, 1968 and spent over 50 years with the love of her life.

She is survived by Dean Haberly, son Matt Haberly and wife Karissa of Dewey, Oklahoma, daughter, Beth Sanders and husband Justin of Pawhuska, Oklahoma; Grandsons, Trent Haberly and Taw Sanders who were her favorite boys. One brother Jim Olson and wife Donna of Dewey, Oklahoma, and one sister, Suzi Cummins and husband Jack of Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Special cousins, Terry Roller and wife Becky of Haskell, Oklahoma and Patti Lackey and husband Dan of Choteau, Oklahoma. One uncle Richard Roller and wife Carolyn of Topeka, Kansas, and many numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her loving parents Leroy A. Olson and Doris "Teenie" Olson.

There will be no public viewing or visitation and a private graveside service will be held.

Please join the family at 10 A.M. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church to celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville in honor of her.

Sandra Lee Olson Haberly left this earth and joined our Heavenly Father on February 24, 2019.She was born on December 18, 1947 to Leroy A. Olson and Doris "Teenie" (Roller) Olson in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She was raised in Bartlesville and graduated from Dewey High School in 1966. The Monday after she graduated from high school, she started her career at Phillips Petroleum Company where she worked for 37 plus years. Sandra married Dean Edward Haberly on April 20, 1968 and spent over 50 years with the love of her life.She is survived by Dean Haberly, son Matt Haberly and wife Karissa of Dewey, Oklahoma, daughter, Beth Sanders and husband Justin of Pawhuska, Oklahoma; Grandsons, Trent Haberly and Taw Sanders who were her favorite boys. One brother Jim Olson and wife Donna of Dewey, Oklahoma, and one sister, Suzi Cummins and husband Jack of Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Special cousins, Terry Roller and wife Becky of Haskell, Oklahoma and Patti Lackey and husband Dan of Choteau, Oklahoma. One uncle Richard Roller and wife Carolyn of Topeka, Kansas, and many numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her loving parents Leroy A. Olson and Doris "Teenie" Olson.There will be no public viewing or visitation and a private graveside service will be held.Please join the family at 10 A.M. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church to celebrate her life.In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville in honor of her.

