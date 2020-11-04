1/1
Sarah Frances Applegate
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
Sarah Frances Applegate
Bartlesville - Sarah Frances Applegate transitioned to her heavenly home the morning of November 2, 2020.
She was the 7th of 8 children born to Mr. and Mrs. S. O. Fields on October 19, 1924. Raised in the Copan area where she attended
School graduating from Copan High School.
She married Ned D, Applegate in 1948 after he returned from the Navy. She attended secretarial school and spent her career years as
A secretary for two companies in Borger Texas. Secretary for H.C. Price company and bookkeeper for John Fields TV service.
Her years of retirement were filled with helping family, neighbors and friends. She loved to bake and cook sharing with family
And friends. Her life was blessed by many just as she blessed many her self.
She will be missed by several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2003
And a infant daughter, parents and all her siblings.
A memorial can be made to Rose Hill Community Church or to The Journey Home, 900 Washington Blvd, Bartlesville OK 74006. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 5, at 11am at the Rose Hill Community Baptist Church. Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Community Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory
1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard
Bartlesville, OK 74006
(918) 333-4300
