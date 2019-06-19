Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Saralea Richey Dodge, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019 at home with the love of family and Hospice Care in Grove, OK.

Previously from Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Saralea was a Travel Agent during those most wonderful and exciting of times with Spears World Travel Agency in the 60's. Saralea and husband Lawrence Ray retired to the Zena Lake area on Grand Lake, and for the last 10 years resided in Grove, OK where they are close to friends of First United Methodist Church of Grove.

At the time of her death, Saralea and Lawrence were married 72 years. She was born in Beggs, Oklahoma, March 19, 1930 to Mother, Elsie Mae Kite - Richey and Father, Pickney French Richey. Saralea graduated from Beggs HS and married Lawrence Ray Dodge Jr., also from Beggs on September 15, 1947. Together, Saralea and LR started their family in Borger, TX raising 3 sons, while both worked for Phillips Petroleum, and in the mid 50's they moved to Bartlesville, OK.

Saralea was a ravenous reader, a meticulous receipt and records keeper, a talented musician, and even dabbled in painting but her strength was in her faith. Family will miss her cooking, her guidance and her love.

Saralea is preceded in death by parents, French and Elsie Richey; 2 sons, Larry Wayne Dodge and Mark Edwin Dodge; 2 siblings, her older sister, Billie Jean Richey - Miller, and brother, Robert French Richey.

She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Ray Dodge, Jr. of Grove, OK; son, Gary David Dodge of Grove, OK; sister-in-law, Rubi Gemmell and sons Ben and Jim Barbro; grandchildren, Andy Dodge, Derek Dodge, Kyle Dodge and Matt Dodge; a host of new generation great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.

Saralea's family will have a Private Family Memorial Burial at a later date in Beggs Cemetery, Beggs, OK.

Arrangements are entrusted to Lawson's Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344 with Shaunda J. Lawson, 3rd Generation Owner/Funeral Director and Staff.

