Mr. Scott William Manes, 55, of Tulsa, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa.

Public visitation for friends and family will be at the Stumpff funeral Home on Tuesday from 1 PM until 8 PM and on Wednesday from 9 AM until 8 PM.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 3 PM until 7 PM.

Scott was born in Oklahoma City on July 8, 1964 the son of Doral Neil and Sylvia Ann (Baldwin) Manes. He grew up and received his education in Bartlesville and attended Bartlesville Schools. He was employed with the Examiner-Enterprise in Bartlesville and later moved to Oklahoma City. He returned to the Tulsa area over 30 years ago where he has been employed with the Tulsa World until his recent illness. He was an active volunteer at the Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges in Tulsa.

Survivors include two brothers, Neil Manes and wife Cindy of Tulsa, Tim Manes of Bartlesville, one sister, Kathy Gail Reese and husband Greg of Bartlesville, three nephews, Tim Manes, Kyle Reese and Michael Manes, and a niece, Mindy Meyer. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Jerry Manes.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Scott's name be made to the Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges, 815 S. Utica, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74104

