Sharon "Sherie" (Bowman) Brown
1934 - 2020
Sharon "Sherie" Bowman Brown - Dec. 3, 1934 - July 7, 2020
Sharon was an artist, nurse, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was born in Vigo, Co., Indiana to Homer and Elsie Bowman. She was the second of 7 Children. She had a life of service as a nurse and adventure in travel and artistic talent. Sharon grew up in Indiana, but then lived in Chicago, a farm in Illinois, Okla. City, and Bartlesville and a few more places in between. She loved working as a surgical nurse, but also, was a talented musician.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years Paul Brown of the home in Bartlesville, Son Doug and wife Marilyn Brown of Louisville, CO; daughter Debbie McFeeters of Lamont, OK; and daughter Nancy and husband Kent Williams of Edmond, OK, 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister and 3 brothers and many nieces and nephews, and a great many friends.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Please see full obituary at Stumpff.org.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jul. 12 to Aug. 11, 2020.
