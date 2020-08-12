1/1
Sharon Kay (McKay) Beumeler
Sharon Kay (McKay) Beumeler, age 75, of Carrollton, Texas, went to be with the Lord in Heaven on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born in Decatur, Texas and lived in Carrollton, Texas for the last 22 years with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin Luther and Ilo Sue McKay.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 54 years, David Beumeler; daughters Kristina Smith, Katherine Kennedy; grandsons Bryce-David Smith and Colten Smith; 2 brothers, Kenneth McKay, Jerry McKay, one sister, Wanda Boone, and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
She was a retired housewife, but her favorite "job" was caring for her 2 grandsons.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Northside Baptist Church, 2000 North Denton Drive, Carrollton, Texas 75006. Viewing will be held at the church before the funeral from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
Anyone attending the funeral will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing following Texas State guidelines.
Her final resting place on this earth will be at Sunset Cemetery in Sunset, Texas. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2:30PM.
The funeral will be live streamed on FB Live and YouTube. The link can be found on the church's website at www.nsbcc.com.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Aug. 12 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Northside Baptist Church
AUG
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Northside Baptist Church
AUG
13
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Sunset Cemetery
