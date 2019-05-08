Sheryl Ann Henry 56, of Pawhuska, Oklahoma passed away on April 27, 2019. Born April 06, 1963 to Fred and Nelva Cross in Miami, Oklahoma. She was the oldest of seven children. She had one daughter, Alicia Howell, and 4 grandchildren: Alex, Hunter, Hayden, and Vivian. She had several hobbies including cooking, sewing, reading, writing, crafting, and antiquing. She was a strong-willed woman who loved to laugh and brought joy to those around her. Sheryl was a loved member of The Church of Nazarene in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. She will be greatly missed by all.

Sheryl is preceded in death by her father, Fred R. Cross, of Cleveland, Oklahoma.

Those left to cherish her memory is her mother, Nelva L. Gray, of Sayre, Oklahoma; daughter: Alicia Howell of Cordell, Oklahoma; 4 grandchildren; and her 6 siblings: Fred R. Cross, of Virginia, George E. Cross, of Oklahoma, Catherine Reamy of Oklahoma, Sara Rogers, of Oklahoma, Billie Roberts, of Oklahoma, and Casey Gladden, of Oklahoma.