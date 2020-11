Sheryl Lea TravisSheryl Lea Travis passed away October 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born October 30, 1941 in Los Angeles, California to LeRoy and Evelyn Bucknell.She was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Green Country Garden Club in Bartlesville. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling with her sister, Karen Sanford.She was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She is survived by her two children: Matthew Travis and Karen Larkin; eight grandchildren: Jesse Larkin, Justin Larkin, Jarett Larkin, Sara Anderson, Jacob Elyassin, Brittany Moore, Joshua Travis and Gabrielle Travis; six great-grandchildren: Jamie and Jessica Larkin, Kennedy Moore, Solomon, Abraham and Eve Anderson; brother Robert Bucknell and sister Karen Sanford. She will be greatly missed. For more information go to www.floralhaven.com