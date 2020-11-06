1/
Sheryl Lea Travis
{ "" }
Sheryl Lea Travis
Sheryl Lea Travis passed away October 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born October 30, 1941 in Los Angeles, California to LeRoy and Evelyn Bucknell.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Green Country Garden Club in Bartlesville. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling with her sister, Karen Sanford.
She was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She is survived by her two children: Matthew Travis and Karen Larkin; eight grandchildren: Jesse Larkin, Justin Larkin, Jarett Larkin, Sara Anderson, Jacob Elyassin, Brittany Moore, Joshua Travis and Gabrielle Travis; six great-grandchildren: Jamie and Jessica Larkin, Kennedy Moore, Solomon, Abraham and Eve Anderson; brother Robert Bucknell and sister Karen Sanford. She will be greatly missed. For more information go to www.floralhaven.com.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
