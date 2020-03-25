Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Jean (Glenn) Berry. View Sign Service Information Luginbuel Funeral Home Inc 332 N Scraper St Vinita , OK 74301 (918)-256-5555 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Jean Berry passed away March 20, 2020 in Vinita, Oklahoma. She was born June 20, 1935 in Vinita the daughter of Vernon Glenn and Lela Ruth (Page) Glenn. Shirley attended and graduated from Vinita High School. Shirley married Eddie R. Berry October 12, 1953, they celebrated sixty- six years together. Shirley and Ed moved to Bartlesville after he returned from serving in the army, there they became a family of five, raising three children in a home filled with love. Besides being the best wife, mother, grandmother, Shirley was a bookkeeper for Milos Shoe store for six years. After working for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for thirty six years, Ed retired and he and Shirley returned to their hometown of Vinita in August of 2001. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Vinita. Shirley loved her family, friends, church and community. Shirley was involved in PEO, Delphi Club and American Legion Auxiliary. She was always eager to lend a helping hand to anyone. The family described her as a life well lived. The family suggest donations to be made in Shirley Berry's honor to your choice, Huntingtons Disease, donate at

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mary Lou Casto, Frankie Callahan, Dixie Hardwick and brother George Glenn.

She was survived by her husband Eddie Berry of the home Vinita; daughter Vickie Kaai and fiancé Berry Garner of Vinita; sons Sam Berry and wife Diana of Edmond and Bob Berry and wife Pat of Bartlesville; grandchildren Travis Kaai and girlfriend Jennie Brouse, James Berry and wife Jamie, Katy Johnson and husband Jesse, Rachel Christian and husband Tyler; great grandson Henry Christian along with numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Private family services will be held on Thursday at the First United Methodist Church, Vinita, OK. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Vinita, OK.

