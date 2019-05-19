Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ONE TOUGH LADY until she decided it was time to go find Florian on May 2, 2019 at 3:30 p.m.

Sorry DAD, we tried to keep her with us as long as we could! She gave you 190 days of freedom and peace and quiet. You thought 65 years was long? Now you two are together FOREVER. The good news is you both have the best seats to watch the Chicago CUBS!

Shirley had so many health issues but the one she battled with the most was at the age of 50 when she was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis. She had to give up so much of what she loved to this crippling and very painful disease. Let's go back to the years before when life was beautiful all the time.

She married Florian Legion Neuzil on August 1, 1953. She worked nights to put Florian through school while taking care of their first born. For many years Shirley was the equivalent of being a single parent. Once Shirley got Florian through school, he traveled a lot with work for weeks at a time throughout his career. He was in Alaska for 2 years and Japan for 2 months. They moved 8 times in 23 years, Illinois (twice), Indiana, Texas, Tennessee, Utah (twice) and Oklahoma.

Shirley LOVED being a Mom. She would protect her kids like a mother bear protects her cubs. You mess with her kids and the claws would come out. She was strong, funny, classy, smart and VERY involved in our lives. She raised 4 awesome children. One is a world traveler, one a U.S. Marine and best Dad to his daughter, one an athlete and best Dad to his two sons and one who is the best dog mom in the world! All four of her kids are college graduates.

Shirley did NOT like being called a home maker in her words she was a "home executive". Shirley taught her daughters, Denise and Michelle how to cook, bake and sew. She went to every recital, sporting event, school function and was always the LIFE of the party! She dressed up in the best costumes for Halloween and our Christmas's were always the BEST day of the year! Shirley loved going to Yellowstone with her 2 youngest, Jeff and Michelle. When her oldest son Steve, came home for a visit after USMC boot camp, she was in tears! She was SO PROUD of her U.S. Marine!

Shirley volunteered for Meals on Wheels, she was active in her church and she was the first one to welcome new neighbors to the neighborhood. She often donated to the local food bank, donated to the Red Cross, SPCA in Bartlesville, American Heart Association and of course any fund raisers her kids were involved in. She loved to play golf, bowl, cards, board games and anything and everything her kids wanted her to play with them.

Shirley was born in Berwyn, IL, in 1934. Shirley is survived by her daughter Denise, of Bartlesville; her son Stephen, his wife Sandy and their daughter J.T. – all of Bixby, OK; her son Jeffery, his wife Tina and their sons – Alec and Ryan – all of Bradenton, FL; her daughter, Michelle and her two pups, Aussie Roo and Sadie Blue – all of Pearland, TX.

Shirley was so very proud of her children and even more proud of her amazing grandchildren. Mom, we are proud to call you our Mom. You were always there for us growing up. You will always be with us in our hearts.

Shirley is at peace, no longer in pain, no longer suffering. The family of Shirley Neuzil would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the entire staff at Bartlesville Health and Rehab and to everyone at Comforting Hands. Thank you for keeping our Mom comfortable while she was in your care.

