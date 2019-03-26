Maple Mount, Ky. - Sister Celine Leeker, 89, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died March 25, 2019, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 70th year of religious life. She was a native of Olathe, Kan.
Sister Celine taught at Saint John School in Bartlesville from 1954-57 and 1961-62.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; siblings Margaret Hutchinson and Agnes Phelps, both of Overland Park, Kan., Catherine Leeker of Shawnee, Kan., Rose Leeker of Gardner, Kan., and John Leeker, of Wichita, Kan.
