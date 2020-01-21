Sister Emerentia Wiesner, OSU (1924 - 2020)
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM
Mount Saint Joseph
8001 Cummings Road
Maple Mount, KY
Obituary
Maple Mount, Ky. - Sister Emerentia Wiesner, 96, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Jan. 17, 2020 at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 78th year of religious life. She was a native of Richmond, Kan.
Sister Emerentia was an Ursuline Sister of Paola prior to the merger with Mount Saint Joseph. She taught at St. John School, Bartlesville, from 1952-55. She served in the area around Paola, Kan., and Kansas City for 64 years.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; siblings John Wiesner, Garnett, Kan., Marion Regier, Newton, Kan., Thelma Cummings, Haysville, Kan., Florence Lyon, Wellsville, Kan., Rose Haynes, Lane, Kan., Velma O'Brien, Bakersfield, Calif., and Frances DeJarnette, Bedford, Texas.
The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Saint Joseph.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Emerentia may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jan. 21 to Feb. 20, 2020
