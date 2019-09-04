Sister Helen Smith OSU (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Helen Smith OSU.
Service Information
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory
900 Old Hartford Road
Owensboro, KY
42303
(270)-683-1505
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Mount Saint Joseph
8001 Cummings Road
Maple Mount, KY
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:30 PM
Mount Saint Joseph
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Mount Saint Joseph
8001 Cummings Road
Maple Mount, KY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Maple Mount, Ky. - Sister Helen Smith, 73, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 42nd year of religious life. She was a native of Bartlesville.
Sister Helen was a creative woman, from her beautiful knitting to developing spiritual programs for the children she loved to lead into the mystery of God. She was an Ursuline Sister of Paola prior to the merger with Mount Saint Joseph.
She was a teacher and principal in Kansas for 26 years. She was elected as a councilor from 1990-98 and from 2002-2006. She was assistant superior from 2006-2008, until the Ursuline Sisters of Paola merged with the Ursuline community in Kentucky. Sister Helen was director of sacramental preparation for children at the Church of the Nativity in Leawood, Kan., from 2010-18. She was elected as a councilor for the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph in 2016, and this year began serving as manager of the Mount Saint Joseph Gift Shop.
Survivors include the members of her religious community, her brother James D. Smith of Jenks, Okla., and four nephews.
The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mount Saint Joseph, where visitation will begin Thursday at 4 p.m., with a wake service following at 6:30 p.m.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Helen may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Sept. 4 to Oct. 3, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Owensboro, KY   (270) 683-1505
funeral home direction icon