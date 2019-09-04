Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Helen Smith OSU. View Sign Service Information Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory 900 Old Hartford Road Owensboro , KY 42303 (270)-683-1505 Visitation 4:00 PM Mount Saint Joseph 8001 Cummings Road Maple Mount , KY View Map Wake 6:30 PM Mount Saint Joseph Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Mount Saint Joseph 8001 Cummings Road Maple Mount , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Sister Helen was a creative woman, from her beautiful knitting to developing spiritual programs for the children she loved to lead into the mystery of God. She was an Ursuline Sister of Paola prior to the merger with Mount Saint Joseph.

She was a teacher and principal in Kansas for 26 years. She was elected as a councilor from 1990-98 and from 2002-2006. She was assistant superior from 2006-2008, until the Ursuline Sisters of Paola merged with the Ursuline community in Kentucky. Sister Helen was director of sacramental preparation for children at the Church of the Nativity in Leawood, Kan., from 2010-18. She was elected as a councilor for the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph in 2016, and this year began serving as manager of the Mount Saint Joseph Gift Shop.

Survivors include the members of her religious community, her brother James D. Smith of Jenks, Okla., and four nephews.

The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mount Saint Joseph, where visitation will begin Thursday at 4 p.m., with a wake service following at 6:30 p.m.

Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements.

