Maple Mount, Ky. - Sister Helen Smith, 73, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 42nd year of religious life. She was a native of Bartlesville.
Sister Helen was a creative woman, from her beautiful knitting to developing spiritual programs for the children she loved to lead into the mystery of God. She was an Ursuline Sister of Paola prior to the merger with Mount Saint Joseph.
She was a teacher and principal in Kansas for 26 years. She was elected as a councilor from 1990-98 and from 2002-2006. She was assistant superior from 2006-2008, until the Ursuline Sisters of Paola merged with the Ursuline community in Kentucky. Sister Helen was director of sacramental preparation for children at the Church of the Nativity in Leawood, Kan., from 2010-18. She was elected as a councilor for the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph in 2016, and this year began serving as manager of the Mount Saint Joseph Gift Shop.
Survivors include the members of her religious community, her brother James D. Smith of Jenks, Okla., and four nephews.
The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mount Saint Joseph, where visitation will begin Thursday at 4 p.m., with a wake service following at 6:30 p.m.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Helen may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Sept. 4 to Oct. 3, 2019