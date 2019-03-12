Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Maple Mount, Ky. - Sister Marie William Blyth, 89, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died March 10, 2019, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 69th year of religious life. She was a native of Denver.

Sister Marie William was an Ursuline of Paola, Kan., until the merger of that community with Mount Saint Joseph in 2008. She taught at St. John School from 1955-57. Most of her ministry was in the Diocese of Kansas City, Kan.

Survivors include the members of her religious community and a nephew.

The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Mount Saint Joseph, where visitation will begin Wednesday at 4 p.m., with a wake service following at 6:30 p.m.

Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, Ky., is handling arrangements.

Donations in memory of Sister Marie William may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356. Maple Mount, Ky. - Sister Marie William Blyth, 89, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died March 10, 2019, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 69th year of religious life. She was a native of Denver.Sister Marie William was an Ursuline of Paola, Kan., until the merger of that community with Mount Saint Joseph in 2008. She taught at St. John School from 1955-57. Most of her ministry was in the Diocese of Kansas City, Kan.Survivors include the members of her religious community and a nephew.The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Mount Saint Joseph, where visitation will begin Wednesday at 4 p.m., with a wake service following at 6:30 p.m.Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, Ky., is handling arrangements.Donations in memory of Sister Marie William may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356. Funeral Home Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory

900 Old Hartford Road

Owensboro , KY 42303

(270) 683-1505 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Mar. 12 to Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close