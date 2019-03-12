Maple Mount, Ky. - Sister Marie William Blyth, 89, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died March 10, 2019, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 69th year of religious life. She was a native of Denver.
Sister Marie William was an Ursuline of Paola, Kan., until the merger of that community with Mount Saint Joseph in 2008. She taught at St. John School from 1955-57. Most of her ministry was in the Diocese of Kansas City, Kan.
Survivors include the members of her religious community and a nephew.
The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Mount Saint Joseph, where visitation will begin Wednesday at 4 p.m., with a wake service following at 6:30 p.m.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, Ky., is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Marie William may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory
900 Old Hartford Road
Owensboro, KY 42303
(270) 683-1505
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Mar. 12 to Apr. 11, 2019