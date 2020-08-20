1/1
Smokey Hand
1946 - 2020
Mr. Smokey Hand, 74, of Ramona, died at 10:25 A.M. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home following an extended illness.
Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Happy Hill Church near Ramona with Rev. Charles Richey officiating. Interment will be in the Ramona Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Come and go visitation will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 AM until 8 PM and the Hand family will receive guests at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 PM until 8 PM.
Smokey was born in Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville, Oklahoma on June 24, 1946 to Ross and Dixie Hand. He attended Ramona High School and graduated in 1964. He was an active member of the FFA. He was Ramona's first shoeshine boy. He started shining shoes in the 5th grade. He saved up his money to buy a cattle truck and with the money he made from the cattle truck he put himself through college at Miami for two years and Tahlequah for 2 years where he graduated with a business degree in 1968. After college he lived and worked in Kilgore, Texas for 2 years. He was active in the trucking business for 57 years and was always thankful that he didn't ever have to be cut out of his truck. He also worked for Circle Y for 12 years. He was the owner/operatory of Smokey Hand Trucking and then Smokey Hand Auctioneer for 47 years. Had had an undeniable love for Texas, excluding Dallas and Houston. Sorry Shane, Fort Worth, El Paso and San Antonio were his favorites. As a member of the Masonic Lodge he had served as the Worshipful Master three times and was Vice President of Wasono Shrine in Bartlesville. Smokey was married to Billie Sue Armstrong on June 16, 1973 at the Ramona First Baptist Church.
Smokey is survived by his wife, Billie Sue Hand, a daughter, Kristin Hudson and husband Clinton of Ramona, a son, Shane Hand and wife Christina of Katy, Texas, five grandchildren, Bella Hand, Jaxon Hand, Madison Hudson, Korbin Hudson and Baylee Hudson, and two nephews, Shawn Brown and Travis Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Dixie Hand and his sister, Jackie Brown.
A memorial fund has been established and those who wish may send their contributions to the Caney Valley FFA, P.O. Box 410, Ramona, Oklahoma, 74061.
Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Aug. 20 to Sep. 19, 2020.
August 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stumpff Funeral Home
