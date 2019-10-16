Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sonya (Swenson) Peterson. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Redeemer Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Sonya Peterson was born to Edwin T. and Lydia Ann (Van Tassel) Swenson in Stillwater, Minnesota. She was raised mainly around Minnesota but moved multiple times when her father was in the Army. She graduated from Eastern High School, Baltimore, Maryland in 1950. She attended Upsala College, East Orange, New Jersey and Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, Minnesota. She received her degree from the latter in 1954.

She and the late Paul Peterson were wed in Stillwater, Minnesota in September 1994. Mr. Peterson was employed at the time with Conoco in seismograph exploration. In 1967, Mr. Peterson hired on with Phillips Petroleum and moved to Bartlesville where they resided since then.

She was employed by Jane Phillips Hospital as unit secretary for 18 years. She was employed briefly by Phillips Medical and then returned to hospital work.

Mrs. Peterson has been active in various organizations around Bartlesville. She was a member of WIBC for a number of years. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church where she participated in choir, Sunday School, an organist, and member of Lutheran braille workers. She was an active member of the Salvation Army Auxiliary since her retirement.

She leaves one son, J.P. Peterson and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one son, Eric John.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Oct. 16 to Nov. 15, 2019

