Carver, Stephanie Ann, 82, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 in Tulsa, OK. Born June 8, 1936 in Kansas City, MO to Sig and Lillie (Stephan) Osiier. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Broken Arrow, OK.
She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Melissa King. She is survived by daughter, Melinda and husband, Mike Williamson of Broken Arrow, OK; son, Jeff and wife, Pam Carver of Kansas City, MO; two sisters, Deanna M. (Gary) Andrew of Williamsburg, VA and Signe (Ken) Schuepbach of Katy, TX; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
Rosary will be 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 19, 2019 and funeral mass at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, March 20, 2019, both at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 301 S. 9th, Broken Arrow, OK. Interment will be 2:30 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville, OK. Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233 share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
