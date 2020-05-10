Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Edward "Steve" Higginbotham. View Sign Service Information Service To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary



Steve was born on August 13, 1948 in Iola Kansas to Con and Vina Higginbotham. He grew up in Carlyle Kansas graduated from Iola High School in 1966 and then went Iola Jr Collage. He worked several jobs but mostly in the oil fields. Before moving to Oklahoma, he was in the grocery business.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Connie Grimes and her husband Bill and his niece Traci Frame.

Steve is survived by sister Billie Frame of Bartlesville and sister Linda and husband Mel Guenther of Carlyle Kansas. He has five nieces and one nephew. Cynthia Grimes Blake, Michael Grimes, Christina Guenther Dutcher, Kelley Frame Rodgers, Catherine Guenther Evans, Sherri Frame. Also, several great nieces and nephews.

He is to be buried at the Highland Cemetery in Iola Kansas and a family service will be held at a later date.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolence at

