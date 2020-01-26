Steven Mark Brashear, age 66, recently went to be with the Lord.
Mark was born on November 15, 1953 in Bartlesville, Ok. He was the son of Merlin and Violet Brashear. He was raised in Bartlesville and spent some time in Blackfoot, Idaho. He returned to Bartlesville to complete his senior year.
He enjoyed fishing and woodworking.
Mark worked for Reda for many years before it became Schlumberger. He was a dedicated employee for 44 years there.
Mark is survived by many family members: Debbie Brashear, Gracie Brashear, John Brashear, LaRhonda Morrison, Cameron Morrison, Loreli Morrison, Greg Winkler, Brad and Eileen Winkler, Losson Winkler, Hannah Winkler and Sarah Winkler.
Mark is a member of the First Baptist Church of Bartlesville. We will have a Memorial Service to celebrate his life on Saturday, February 1st at 10:30 at First Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.honoringmemeories.com or on their Facebook page.
Memorials in Mark's memory may be sent to Looking For An Angel, a nonprofit organization for families of the missing. Donations may be left at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jan. 26 to Feb. 25, 2020