Mr. Steven Wayne Smith, 67, of rural Pawhuska, died at 12:51 AM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at The Journey Home in Bartlesville
Family services will be held at a later date and cremation arrangements are under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mr. Smith was born on August 13, 1952 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to Leroy Dow Smith and Betty Charlene (Jackson) Smith. He grew up and received his education in the Ramona area. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He had been employed with Equity Drilling and later with the Woolaroc Ranch for a number of years as their head mechanic until 1998. He was known as a very hardworking man who had a great sense of humor and was onery.
Survivors include three children, Michelle Plisek and husband Larry of Bartlesville, Melanie Rackstraw and husband Julian of Hulbert, Ok and Joshua Smith of Bartlesville, his mother, Betty Smith of Bartlesville, two brothers, Roy Smith and wife Sherry of Bartlesville and John Smith and wife Laura of Skiatook, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Leroy Dow Smith , a sister, Debbie Smith and a son, Steven Wayne Smith Jr.
Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Feb. 26 to Mar. 25, 2020