Sue Ann (Bivins) Labadie, a long time Pawhuska resident, went to her heavenly home. She passed away at the Bartlesville hospital on August 24, 2019, at the age of 88. Sue was born on May 27, 1931, in Pawhuska, Oklahoma to Raymond Edward Bivins and Hattie Lee (Plummer) Bivins. She was the oldest of seven children, six lovely girls and then they were blessed with a baby brother, Ed. Sue graduated from Pawhuska High School Class of 1949 and graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University in 1953. She married her high school sweetheart Milton Vann Labadie on August 28, 1953.

Sue and Milton lived in Stillwater for a year while Milton finished his degree at Oklahoma A&M College (OSU) before moving to Germany where Milton, a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army, was stationed. While in Germany their son Milton Vann Labadie Jr. was born. They returned to Pawhuska in 1956 where they had another son Kenton Dewitt and daughter Cherri Rae. Sue went to work for the Department of Human services in 1964 where she worked 29 years retiring as Osage County director in 1993.

In retirement she enjoyed spending time with her family, trips with her sisters and their special sister Christmas party. She took joy in planning their annual February camping trip with family and friends in Fredericksburg, TX, and vacations to Red River, NM, where she enjoyed finding turquoise treasures.

Sue loved watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren participate in sporting events, cheerleading and show choir. Shopping trips with her grandchildren were always a highlight. She delighted in family gatherings and their festive full house at Christmastime.

Sue was a lifetime active member of the Pawhuska First Baptist Church and served as Sunday school general secretary for many years. A special celebration was being planned for the 28th of August to celebrate Sue and Milton's 66th wedding anniversary.

Sue is survived by her husband, Milton Vann Labadie of the home, son Kenny Labadie and wife Tilly of Pawhuska, OK, daughter Cherri and husband Monty Pfleider of Alva, OK, grandchildren, Branden Labadie of Tulsa OK, Chase Labadie of Tulsa, OK, Lori Wallace and husband Adam of Bixby, OK, Aaron Labadie and wife BethAnne of Tulsa, OK, Chet Labadie and wife Adrienne of Jenks, OK, Mckenzie Labadie of Oklahoma City, OK, Madison Shaffer and husband Jameson of Tulsa, OK, Ky Pfleider and wife Kylee of Alva, OK, Hattie Potter and husband Derek of Alva, OK, Cole Pfleider of Alva, OK, Cade Pfleider of Alva, OK, RJ Walker and wife Kristina of Pawhuska, OK, Branson Whitman of Bartlesville, OK, Maloree Thompson of Bartlesville, OK, Bailey Thompson of Stillwater, OK, 24 great grandchildren, sisters Doris Curtis of Bartlesville, OK, Sara Robertson of Pawhuska, OK, Nancy Collins and husband Melvin of Cleveland, OK, Janis Dilbeck and husband Dale of Wynona, OK, brother Ed Bivins and Wife Keri of Kingfisher, OK, sisters-in-law Annetta Robertson and husband Bob of Pawhuska, OK, Lesta Oliver of Edmond, OK, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, son Milton Vann Labadie Jr., father and mother-in-law Buss and Winifred Labadie, sister Rayma Free and husband John, brothers-in-law V.K. Curtis, Wayne Robertson, Stan Labadie and Glen Oliver.

Services were held at Pawhuska First Baptist Church on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.

Condolences and remembrances of Sue may be made to Pawhuska First Baptist Church Falls Creek account. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Sept. 4 to Oct. 3, 2019

