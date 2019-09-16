Sue Lester (1950 - 2019)
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - Stumpff Funeral Home
  • "So sorry to see of Susan's passing! Max and I met her and..."
    - Tina Thompson
  • "PF, I never got the chance to tell you, thank you for..."
    - Salty Sally
  • "Susan,(Prairie Flower), gonna miss you,sadly joining a long..."
    - Frank J. Hermann
  • "Susan, alais Prarie Flower, you will be grately missed by..."
    - Maggie Culligan
Obituary
Sue Ellen "Susan" Lester, 69, of Dewey passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019.
Private family services will be held and cremation arrangements were under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Sue Ellen Lester was born on July 15, 1950 in Rogers, Arkansas the daughter of Charles Gerald Roselius and Vera Lee (Looney) Roselius. She grew up and received her education in Dewey, graduating from Dewey High School in 1968 and attended Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. She was a longtime employee of the Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville until her retirement.
Survivors include two sons, Mike Lester and his wife Sunny of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina and Jeff Lester and his wife, Andie of Blythwood, South Carolina and five grandchildren, Nick Lester, Brinkley Lester, Strider Lester, Miles Lester, and Chase Lester. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise on Sept. 16, 2019
