Susan Kathleen Coker, 73, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died Friday, August 21, 2020.

Susan was born August 9, 1947 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to parents Herbert and Kathleen Stout. She attended Tulsa University and Bartlesville Wesleyan, where she received her bachelor's degree. Susan worked as a programming analyst for Phillips 66 for many years.

She married Jimmie Don Coker on March 21, 1980. He preceded her in death on April 22, 2020. The couple had many good years together.

Susan enjoyed quilting, landscaping and especially gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Susan is survived by her daughter Jennifer Joy Singh and husband Darren; son Dustin Andrew Coker and Sarah Leavell; granddaughter Jessica Joy Lappin and husband Joel and great grandson Connor James Lappin.

Visitation will be Tuesday and Wednesday from 9am to 5pm at Stumpff Funeral Home. Private family graveside services will be held at a later time. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

