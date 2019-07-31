Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susie (Bartlett) Starr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Susie Starr, loving wife, mother and grandmother, was called home at the age of 81. Susie was born on November 14, 1937 in Nelson, Nebraska to Clyde and Cora Bartlett. Susie grew up on a small farm in Nebraska and graduated salutatorian of her class from Doniphan High School. Soon after, she met and married Bruce Cosby of West Monroe, LA. Bruce and Susie had five children before divorcing in 1974. At the time of her divorce, Susie lived in Pawhuska, OK with her five children. Around 1978, she found and met a Brite Starr. In 1981, Susie and Brite Starr were united in marriage at the Osage Indian Baptist Church in Pawhuska, OK. They lived in the Shidler, OK area where Brite was a school teacher and where they spent the rest of her life together. They spent the last happy years in Grainola, OK and attended Grainola United Methodist Church. Brite and Susie had one son.

Susie was a talented woman. Her many talents included painting, knitting, crocheting, sewing, playing the piano and gardening. Susie enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and various arts and crafts. Susie's talents stem from the pioneer lifestyle of her youth. Growing up on a small farm in Nebraska, Susie was twelve before her family home had electricity. As such, she learned how to cook on a wood stove, sew, make butter and harvest basic needs from the land and animals. The love of gardening and sewing is something Susie would pass on to her children and grandchildren.

During her life, she worked various jobs. During the Vietnam War she worked in a bomb factory in Nebraska where they made bombs. She worked for attorneys and convenience stores. She especially liked working in greenhouses. She would sometimes work two jobs to help support her family. While living in Shidler, she taught Sunday School, worked as a teachers aide in the school system and at the Shidler Country Store. Susie believed in helping the needy, the unfortunate, the poor and the handicapped. She served as precinct chairperson for the Democratic Party in the Webb City area. She also helped to get bills passed for education. Susie enjoyed watching her beloved Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oklahoma Sooners, OKC Thunder and any team her kids and grandkids were on.

Susie was preceded in death by her father, Clyde; mother, Cora; Sisters Betty Heminger and Kathleen Robb; brother Tom Bartlett; daughter Terri; grandson Nathan and great grandson Cordlynn. She is survived by husband Brite and five children, Mike, Monty, Lori, Corlin, and Brite II; her 22 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Services were held Monday, July 22, 10:00AM, at the Indian Camp Chapel, Pawhuska. Rev. Scott Kohnle and John Red Eagle officiated. Interment was in the Pawhuska City Cemetery.

